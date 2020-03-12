|
Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Monday March 9, 2020. Marjorie Hills beloved wife of the late Tom Davis. Dear mother of Ann Scott (Late Paul) and Leigh Davis. Loving grandmother of Jarrod Scott (Renee) and the late Colin Scott and great-grandmother of Khloe and Mitchell. Sister of Peter Hills (Joan) and the late Phyllis Davis, Rosemary Taylor, Margaret Treasure, John, Pat, Ronald and Bim Hills. Sister-in-law of Fern and Jo Hills. Friends were received at St. John's Anglican Church, 33 Pine Street North, Port Hope on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 1 pm until time of Funeral Service at 2 pm. Interment, St. John's Section of Port Hope Union Cemetery. If Desired, Memorial Contributions may be made by cheque to . www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 12, 2020