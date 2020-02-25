|
|
Dr. Mark Holmes (esteemed educator and writer) passed away peacefully at Extendicare Port Hope surrounded by love on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Mark Holmes beloved husband of 60 years of Nora. Dear father of Tom Holmes (Julie), Jane Ravenshaw (David Lewis), Kristen Henderson (Barry) and Sarah Davis (Gary). Survived by grandchildren Jennifer Thibodeau (Mitch), Jillian Holmes, Rebecca Surgeoner (Colin), Erik Ragotte (Sabrina Yessayan), Kate Ragotte (Adam Korogyi), Mike Ragotte (Adrianna Bruni), Robert Ragotte, Zack Rassell (Ashley Beeson), James Rassell, Bridget Rassell, Mark Rassell, Julia Burcher, Madeleine Burcher, Christine Burcher and 6 great grandchildren - Max, Rosalie, Liam, Elliana, Olivia and Magnolia. Also survived by sister Janet Briggs and brother John Holmes (Joy) of England. Mark was born July 3, 1935 in Middlesbrough, England, attended Cambridge University before marrying Nora Forrester and immigrating to Canada in 1960. He lived in Saint John New Brunswick, Chicago Illinois- where he earned his PhD in education at the University of Chicago, Montreal and Toronto before retiring to Port Hope, Ontario. An educator and writer for his entire career, he never stopped learning and teaching. Mark leaves a huge legacy through his family and the many lives he has touched through his life as an educator. He will be remembered for his integrity and moral code, sense of adventure through travel and the great outdoors, his generosity and his thirst for lifelong learning. Friends will be received at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill St. North, Port Hope on March 6th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Mark's Anglican Church, 51 King St., Port Hope on March 7th at 11:00 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions can be made by cheque to St. Mark's Anglican Church or made out to a at the visitation or service or through the Allison funeral home www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 25, 2020