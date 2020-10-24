1/1
Marlene Jane (Mabee) MacRAE
Of Arthur passed away peacefully at the Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus on Monday, October 5, 2020 in her 72nd year. Special friend and companion of Arden Edmonson of Arthur. Cherished mother of Ian MacRae of Guelph and Scott MacRae of Arthur. Dear grandmother of Finnegan, Jasper and Beau. Sister of Marilyn and Dave Fotheringham of Cochrane, Alberta, Bill Mabee of Brighton and Elaine and Ray Seymour of Belleville. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. To honour Marlene's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family received friends at the Crawford Funeral Chapel, Arthur on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. There was a private family service held in the Funeral Home Chapel followed by interment in Greenfield Cemetery, Arthur. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca

Published in Northumberland News on Oct. 24, 2020.
