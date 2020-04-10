Home

Martha Brunton "Marie" BUNTIN

Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Monday April 6th, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of George Buntin. Loving mother of Andrew Buntin (Barbara) and Janet Buntin-Henson (Doug). Dear grandmother of Mathew (Gerry), Ian and Graeme. Marie will be sadly missed by her sister Nan (the late Roy), brother William (Nancy) and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the or Northumberland Hills Hospital Palliative Care Unit. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com The words for this song hold special meaning to our parents. " When your old ring was new and the dreams that we dreamed came true I remember with pride when we stood side by side what a beautiful picture you made as my bride Now although silver crowns your hair I remember those gold ringlets there Love's refrain still remains as the day I changed your name when your old wedding ring was new"
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 10, 2020
