Mary Ann Belle McDOUGALL
Entered into eternal life on Friday, October 23, 2020. Mary was born on December 30, 1925 in Perth, Ontario, raised and educated in Belleville, and retired to Brighton after working in Human Resources for CN Rail for 37 years in both Belleville and Toronto. Mary was predeceased by her parents Robert and Frances (Savage) McDougall formerly of Belleville, and her brother Harry McDougall formerly of Cobourg. She was an active member of the Catholic Women's League and volunteered at Providence Centre and Good Shepherd Shelter in Toronto as well as the Canadian Cancer Society. Loved and adored by her niece Cathy Ann (McDougall) (John Gillman) and late George Gardinier. Nephew Kelly Robert McDougall and his wife Cheryl. Great-niece Lauren McDougall and great-nephews Robert McDougall, Geoff and Katie Gardinier and Greg and Kristina Gardinier. Great-great-nephews Harrison and Austin Gardinier and great-great-nieces Madison, Kayden and Kennedy Gardinier. Fondly remembered by her god-daughter Mary Gibson. A Private Graveside Service will be held at St. James Cemetery, Belleville. In lieu of flowers, if one wishes please donate to the Alzheimer Society. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, 613-475-2121. www.rushnellfamilyservices.com

Published in Northumberland News on Oct. 27, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
