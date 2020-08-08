1/1
Mary Anne Theresa BUTLER
Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Wednesday August 5, 2020. Mary Anne beloved wife of Tom Butler. Loving mother of Anne Elizabeth Butler. Sister of the late Michael Grace. Friends were received at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope, Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Family Funeral Mass was held at the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Monday. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions made by cheque to the Canadian Cancer Society. www.allisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 8, 2020.
