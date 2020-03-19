|
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre with her family by her side, on Monday, March 16, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife for over 60 years of the late John Fakner. Cherished mother of Mary Jones (Don), Kathy Matthews (Gord) and Christine Fakner. Loving grandmother of Kevin Jones and Steven Jones (Danielle). Only daughter of the late Stefan and Agneta Gogesch. Mary will also be sadly missed by family and friends in Germany. A funeral service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cobourg on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12 noon. There will be visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the church. Interment in Cobourg Union Cemetery. If desired donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the Northumberland Hills Hospital Dialysis Unit. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 19, 2020