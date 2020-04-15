|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 67. Loving mother of Sarah Giddings (Adam) and Daniel Ruffolo (Navyn). Very proud grandmother of Noah and Henry. Sister of Ann Marie Burry and Mary Catherine Cutler (Jeff). If desired, donations may be made in recognition of the exceptional care she received at the NHH - Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation https://nhhfoundation.ca/donate. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 15, 2020