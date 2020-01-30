|
February 5, 1951-January 22, 2020 Loving mother of Benjamin (Monica), Jenny (Eric) and Jesse, caring sister to Ted, and devoted grandmother. Her strength was felt by many and her wisdom will be cherished and kept alive by her children, stepchildren, grandchildren, her brother and cousins, and many dear friends. She left the world as she came into it: joyful, courageously striving for better, and with a profound love of humanity. Please visit ecofuneral.ca for memorials details and to share memories, photos and make donations in her name.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 30, 2020