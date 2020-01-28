|
Mom (having loved playing cards all her life) has dealt her last hand at her home in Faith Place on Friday January 24th, 2020 at the age of 87. Mary, wife of the late Clair Aldred and Hugh Ingram. Loving and "Best Mom" of David Aldred (Lori), Irma Chard (Joe Gervais), Susan Richardson (Allin), Patricia Aldred and the late Bob Aldred. Grandma to Amy (Brandon), Michael (Amber), Matthew (Jacquie), Adam (Heather), Jennifer (Jeff), Dan (Krysten), Jessie, Thomas and great-grandma (GG) to Ella, Cavan, Cayden, Cullen, Cora and Theodore. Cherished sister to Morris Westlake (late Betty), Ida DiFruscio (Ray), Lenora Andrus (Paul), and the late Kenneth and Nancy Westlake, the late Verna and Keith Rose and the late Kathleen and John Blight. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Tuesday January 28th, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. and from 10 am Wednesday January 29th, 2020 until time of service at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. A special thank you to the supportive housing staff and PSW's of Faith Place, for making her so happy in her own home. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mary can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation, SickKids Foundation or . Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 28, 2020