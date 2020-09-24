1/1
Mary Margaret (Tufts) Calnan RN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Departed this life after being lovingly cared for by her husband Philip Calnan and her daughter Monica Verwey in her own home. The mother of Charles (deceased), David, Monica, and Gregory. She was a most caring grandmother of Anneliese, Charles, Joseph Calnan and Christopher and Alexander Verwey. A gracious and refined lady who was born in Cobourg General Hospital and worked as a night supervisor of nurses in the same hospital. She went to high school in Cobourg and trained as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Peterborough and at Children's Memorial Hospital in Montreal. After nursing she worked as a case worker for the Northumberland and Durham Children's Aid. Her Catholic faith and her children and grandchildren were her greatest love. When she went on a holiday, she found it most difficult to leave her children at home, so they went with her, whether wandering through old castles in Ireland, skiing in Austria and Quebec, or a trip to Florida. She also derived great pleasure in exploring the history of the Tufts family whose first member in North America was Peter Tufts who came to Boston in 1638. After the American war of Independence. The Tufts who remained loyal to the crown were removed to Halifax which was the birth place of her father. After the first world war her father came to Cobourg and married Minnie Oulehan. Mary was pre-deceased by her two sisters Theresa MacNeil and Anna Northcott. A heartfelt thank you to the St. Elizabeth Society, Dr. Philip Stratford and Josie Calip who were most generous in their care giving. Because of the current desire to restrict the spread of the virus there will be a private mass of Christian burial for the family with interment at St.Michaels Cemetery. The family will make a donation to the Nothumberland Hills Hospital foundation and hope well-wishers will support our hospital. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
11 King St. W.
Colborne, ON K0K 1S0
(905) 355-2829
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MacCoubrey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved