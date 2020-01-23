|
Passed peacefully, on January 18, 2020. Maryanne is survived by her cherished sister Reland Obernick of Massy, ON, her children Carole, Mike (Cindy), Eva and J. Arthur. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Ryan (Melissa), Matthew (Teri), Bill, Kyle and Kelsey. Maryanne dearly loved her great-grandchildren Isabelle, Edrick, Eli and twins Maya and Leila. A private interment will take place in the spring. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital - Palliative Care Unit. Condolences and donations to www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 23, 2020