September 30, 1946 - April 24, 2020 Passed away suddenly, yet peacefully at her home on April 24, 2020 in her 73rd year. She was born on September 30, 1946 in Port Hope to Neville (Mac) McCracken and Jean (nee Webb). Beloved wife and best friend to Robert (Bob) Cancilla whom she was married for 31 years. Cherished mother of Carrie Anne(Raymond) Perrine, Nancy(Tracy) Robinson and Keith(Marsha) Cancilla. Doting grandmother to Andrew, Garrett, Heather, Kyle, Jeffrey, Jordan and Mackenzie. Great grandmother to Isaac, Ivy, Aydan, Jeffrey and Damon. Dear sister to Barry(Gail), Linda and Jim McCracken, and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Maureen was devoted to her family and friends with her warm personality and quiet strength. She appreciated the outdoors, camping, fundraising events, yard sales, bingo and her crafts. Her family will miss her knitted gifts at Christmas time. She loved to socialize and had a ready smile for everyone. A special mention to her extended family and friends at the "old" KOA and her co-workers at Collins and Aikman....I know she held fond memories of you all. She was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #30 in Port Hope. If you wish, memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 30 Poppy Fund or the Canadian Diabetes Association will be received at http://www.rossfuneralchapel.com Due to current restrictions on gatherings, a Celebration of Life will occur and be announced at a later date.
Published in Northumberland News on May 13, 2020.