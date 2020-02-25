Home

Maureen Young Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2019 in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Claude. Loving mother of son, William and daughter, Loretta. Proud and doting grandmother of Meghan and Saejun. Cherished sister of Derrick, the late Egerton and the late Brian. Will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Maureen's family and friends meant everything to her. She will be fondly remembered for her fun loving and kind spirit. Visitation will be held at the Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road, Pickering (905-686-5589) on Sunday, March 1st from 3 pm until time of Funeral Service in the Chapel at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital. www.etouch.ca
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 25, 2020
