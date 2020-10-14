1/1
Melva Maxine (Fawcett) CURTIS
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 91. Melva is reunited with her husband, Allan Curtis (2015). Cherished Mother of Jeanette Puddy (Jim), Debbie Shier (Raye), Jeff Curtis (Karen), Corinne Oberson (Drew), Rob Curtis, and Catherine Irwin (Tim). Proud Grandma of 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and her late grandson, Jeff Puddy. Melva will be forever loved and missed by her extended family and friends. A private funeral service was held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, Ontario on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. You are invited to watch the funeral service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com. Interment Sandy Lake Cemetery, Lakehurst. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared and donations made by visiting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.652.3355.

Published in Northumberland News on Oct. 14, 2020.
