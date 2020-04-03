Home

Michael Emmet FERGUSON

FERGUSON, Michael Emmet - Peacefully, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, in his 67th year. Beloved husband of Sheila (nee Hill). Loving father of Dorothy-Jean. Cherished grandfather of Cassandra, Christopher, Jamie-Lee. Great-grandfather of Jaxon and Octavia. Dear brother of Larry (Linda). Predeceased by his siblings Linda, Richard, Donna and Jim. Michael will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. At Michael's request, there will be no funeral service. Donations to the Northumberland Municipal Animal Services would be appreciated. Sheila and Dorothy-Jean would like to thank all their neighbours for their kindness at this difficult time. It is greatly appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 3, 2020
