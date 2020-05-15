Michael Gordon GARRARD
1955-10-22 - 2020-05-12
It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Michael, at Zephry Hill Hospital in Florida on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 with his loving wife by his side, in his 65th year. He will be missed but never forgotten. Loving wife of Zena Garrard. Father of Andrew, and Amy (Joe). Step father of Troy (Heather), Coco (Brad), and Jake (Melissa). He will be deeply missed by his brothers Robert (Bev) and David (Rebecca), and his sister Lisa (Scott) and the late Ronald. Michael will be missed by his grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews. Beloved son of the late Ronald Gordon Garrard and Carol Llewellyn Allinson - Garrard (Dennis) and Michael's dear aunt Andrea Gay-Winn. Michael is to be cremated and a blessing of his life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Heart & Stroke foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com

Published in Northumberland News on May 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ross Funeral Chapel
135 Walton Street
Port Hope, ON L1A 1N4
(905) 885-4931
