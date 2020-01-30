Home

Mildred Hattie BEAVIS


1929 - 05
Mildred Hattie BEAVIS Obituary
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Friday, January 24, 2020, Mildred Beavis (nee Robins) at 95 years of age. Wife of the late James Beavis. Daughter of the late John and Ida Robins. Predeceased by her daughter Elaine and her husband Thomas Collin. Survived by her children Wayne Beavis (Virginia), Karen Gratton (Ken), Sharron Folan (Joe). Also missed by her six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation for one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Trent Valley Cemetery in Hastings. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to a . Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 30, 2020
