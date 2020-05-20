Milton John McIntosh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Friday, May 15, 2020. Milt was the beloved husband of Marie McIntosh (nee Fitchett). Dear father of Donald (Arlie Kelly), Kevin (Lori Liberty), Allan (Tina Clarke). Cherished grandfather of Emily McIntosh (Humberto), Kyle McIntosh, Katie Homewood (Jay), Lexus McIntosh and great-grandfather of Ellie, Zoe, Harper. Brother of Ivan (Betty) and the late Bruce (Shirley). A private family service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home in Cobourg with a private family interment at Cold Springs St. Paul's United Church Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Cold Springs Cemetery. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved