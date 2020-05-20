Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Friday, May 15, 2020. Milt was the beloved husband of Marie McIntosh (nee Fitchett). Dear father of Donald (Arlie Kelly), Kevin (Lori Liberty), Allan (Tina Clarke). Cherished grandfather of Emily McIntosh (Humberto), Kyle McIntosh, Katie Homewood (Jay), Lexus McIntosh and great-grandfather of Ellie, Zoe, Harper. Brother of Ivan (Betty) and the late Bruce (Shirley). A private family service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home in Cobourg with a private family interment at Cold Springs St. Paul's United Church Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Cold Springs Cemetery. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on May 20, 2020.