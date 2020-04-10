|
After a full and happy life, "Milt" passed away suddenly surrounded by his loving family at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 82 years of age. Beloved husband of Arlene Badgley (nee White) for 59 cherished years. Loving father of Janice Badgley (Mark Flesch) and Rae Badgley. Predeceased by his brothers Douglas and Ray Badgley. He will be sadly missed by his dear friends and the morning coffee club. At Milt's request, there will be cremation with a private family interment service at Cobourg Union Cemetery in Cobourg. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Northumberland Hills Hospital. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 10, 2020