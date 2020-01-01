|
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Tuesday December 24, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Thomas Pitt. Loving mother to Mary of Toronto; Helen and John Matthew of Port Hope; Kathy and Peter Berktold of Dornbirn, Austria; Fred of Collingwood and Therese of Berlin, Germany, and loving grandmother to Liann Berktold. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday January 17, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope. The funeral mass will be held 11 am Saturday January 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 155 Walton Street, Port Hope. The burial will be held in London, Ontario at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Monastery of Mount Carmel, Society of the Little Flower, 7020 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls, ON L2G 7B7 www.allisonfuneralhome.com