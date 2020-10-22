Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Saturday October 17, 2020. Murray Archer beloved husband of the late Jean Warren. Dear father of Eric Archer (Penny Smith) and Margaret Jackson (Rick). Loving grandfather of Deanne King (Michael), Mandy (Shawn), Cody (Jenn) and great-grandfather of Steven and Jaden King, Keegan and Kolton Fahey. Brother of Ross and Beverly Archer. Friends were received at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope, Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Lodge Service was held Tuesday 5 pm. Private Funeral Service was held Wednesday. Interment, Bethel Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made by cheque to the Rural Faith United Church or the Odd Fellows Lodge. www.allisonfuneralhome.com