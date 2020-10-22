1/1
Murray John Archer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Murray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Saturday October 17, 2020. Murray Archer beloved husband of the late Jean Warren. Dear father of Eric Archer (Penny Smith) and Margaret Jackson (Rick). Loving grandfather of Deanne King (Michael), Mandy (Shawn), Cody (Jenn) and great-grandfather of Steven and Jaden King, Keegan and Kolton Fahey. Brother of Ross and Beverly Archer. Friends were received at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope, Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Lodge Service was held Tuesday 5 pm. Private Funeral Service was held Wednesday. Interment, Bethel Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made by cheque to the Rural Faith United Church or the Odd Fellows Lodge. www.allisonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved