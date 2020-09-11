Peacefully at Extendicare in Port Hope on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Murray Browning at 95 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Lucy Browning (nee Hopkins). Loving father of Mark Browning (Karen Whillans) and Maura McHugh (Peter). Cherished grandfather of Evan, Graeme, Lisa, Diana and Thomas. Dear brother of Barbara Burns. Predeceased by his parents Earl and Florence and sisters Flora (Joe) and Jean (Don). Also missed by his extended family and many friends. Murray served in World War ll on HMCS Penetang escorting convoys across the stormy Atlantic. After the war Murray went back to school, earning a degree in civil engineering from the University of Toronto. He worked for many years with the Roads Department of Metropolitan Toronto, eventually becoming Director of both Operations and Traffic. Murray enjoyed music of all sorts and dancing to it with Lucy! He loved playing cards, golfing, fishing, and just generally being outdoors. Together with Lucy they bought a property on the Shelter Valley Creek near Grafton and spent many happy hours exploring the fields and woods and hosting family get-togethers there. A graveside service will be held at St. George's Anglican Church Cemetery in Grafton on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Please RSVP to MacCoubrey Funeral Home at 905-372-5132 during business hours 9 - 5. An outdoor reception will follow back at the Shelter Valley property. The family is grateful to the wonderful staff at Extendicare for all the support they gave to Murray in his last few years. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society or St. George's Church Grafton. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.