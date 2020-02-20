Home

WESINGI, Myra Elizabeth - Peacefully in Belleville, on Friday, February 14, 2020, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Uno. Loving mother of Susan Taylor, Michael (Monique) Taylor, the late Marshall (Pat) Taylor and Barbara (John) Smith. Grandmother of Jessica, Scott (Brianna), Dylan and Peter. Great-grandmother of Quinn and Logan. Dear sister of Louise (the late Archie) Wanless and the late Helen Jibb. A private interment will take place at Cobourg Union Cemetery. Donations to the would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 20, 2020
