Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Nancy was the beloved wife of Donald Oliver. Loving mother of Neal Oliver and Michael Oliver and his wife Kim Woodward and dear grandmother of Dawson Oliver. Survived by her mother Ann Trick and sister Donna Greer. Also survived by her dear friends Kathy Sutherland and Barb Brown. Private arrangements. If Desired, Memorial Contributions may be made by cheque to the Arthritis Society or the Kidney Foundation of Canada. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 26, 2020