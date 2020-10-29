August 4, 1932 - October 26, 2020 Journeyed home to be with her beloved Lord and Saviour on October 26, 2020 at the age of 88. Nancy lived a vibrant and joyful life, passing into Paradise after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Nancy was the treasured wife of Mel for nearly 66 years. Cherished mother of Richard (Audrey), Gordon, Janice Nichols (Robert), and the late Douglas (survived by his wife Patty). Loving grandmother of Michael (Carling), Stephen (Sandra), Dale, Brittany (Alex), Jonathan (Jessica), David (Charity), Mitchel (Dianna), Travis (Amelia) and Braden, and doting great- grandmother of Adalynn, Joelle, Georgia, Malcolm and Margaret. Dearest sister to the late Barbara (the late Willard) and the late Rosalie (Bill). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Nancy was a constant companion to Mel and a caring mother to her four dear children. Nancy enjoyed a vibrant work life, firstly, as a creative homemaker and then, as a dedicated employee at F. W. Woolworth. In her teen years, Nancy was introduced to cottage life. She delighted in the family adventures experienced at her Rice Lake property. So many wonderful memories have been shared through five generations of the Mann/Hibrant families. Nancy is one of the few who actually experienced "freedom 55" retiring with her beloved Mel to a wonderful waterfront property on Moore Lake in the Haliburton Highlands. After 15 years of the rural life, Nancy and Mel journeyed to Cobourg, Ontario where they comfortably settled into a routine of family, friends, faith and gardening. As failing health became the norm, Nancy completed her earthly journey, first at Palisade Gardens and then, at Extendicare Cobourg. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at both Palisades and then, at Extendicare for their care and compassion, meeting Nancy's personal and medical needs with excellence. A service will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church 469 Elgin St. W., Cobourg on October 31, 2020 at 10am with visitation from 9:30am. Anyone wishing to attend the visitation or service must RSVP MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg at 905-372-5132 during regular business hours. A private family burial will take place thereafter. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Canadian Cancer Society
. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
