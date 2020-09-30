1/1
Nancy Gwendolyn COOPER
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Friday, September 25, 2020, Nancy Cooper (nee McDonald) at 71 years of age. Dear wife of the late Robert "Bob" Cooper. Loving mother of Sandy Cooper (Stephanie), Stephanie Miller (Kent), and David Cooper. Cherished Nana of Benjamin, William, Addison, Matthew, and Ryan. Sister of Barbara, Janet, and the late Maureen. Nancy spent her working years as a nurse at Sunnybrook Hospital and her retirement years doing volunteer work both with Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank and through her involvement with the Rotary Club of Port Hope. At Nancy's request there will be cremation with a private family graveside service at the Port Hope Union Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation to the Rotary Foundation or to Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 30, 2020.
