HOSKIN, Nancy Lucille Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Thursday July 23rd, 2020 in her 84th year. Beloved wife of the late James Morewood. Loving mother of Bob Hoskin (Alyson Butler), Craig Hoskin (Deanna), Christine Haywood (David) and the late Gregory Hoskin. Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Lindsay, Erin, Cassandra, Kaitlyn, Jaike and great grandmother of William, Dawson, Simon, Liam and Nora. Predeceased by her siblings. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held at Centreton Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
