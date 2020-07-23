Nancy Pearl Gibson (nee Pearson) Born March 9, 1943 in Dundonald, ON. Died on July 11, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg. Daughter of Stanley and Mary Pearson. Loved mother of Shane Gibson (Nicole) and Adam Gibson (Andrea). Cherished Grandmother to Callum Gibson and step-Grandmother to Ben and Sam. Sibling of Elma Pearson (deceased) and Dan Pearson. Nancy had a full and rewarding life. A childhood spent in Dundonald and Colborne, led her to Teacher's College in Peterborough and a first career teaching at South Cramahe PS. While raising her family Nancy had a second career at Zellers and was a dedicated member of the Cobourg store, retiring after 27 years. Nancy was an avid gardener her entire life with a passion for nurturing indoor and outdoor plants. In her senior years she discovered a true love for genealogy. Countless hours were spent combing ancestral records online and in person and Nancy established a family tree that grew to over 18,000 people and went back several generations, all the way to Mayflower and before. She enjoyed finding and connecting to new cousins and sharing the stories of her family. Nancy was also an avid fan of the Toronto Blue Jays and Canadian curling, keeping meticulous handwritten notes and stats for the games she watched. A service will not be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be arranged for a later date. Donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Scleroderma Society of Ontario.



