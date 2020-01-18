|
Second of four beloved daughters of Dr. J.S.W. Aldis and Jayne R Aldis, both predeceased. Treasured sister of Eve Aldis McBride and Suzanne Aldis Routh. Loving mother of Emily Wilkins (Jeremy Speigel) and Mollie Wilkins (Mark Thoburn). Delighted grandmother of Noah and Sally Speigel and Louisa Thoburn. Cherished aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Nancy earned two degrees in English Literature. She was an inveterate reader with a keen intellect and impressive creativity. Nancy was vivacious, charming and generous. There was nothing she couldn't do brilliantly: teach, sing, dance, draw, paint. After many years in Northern Ontario, Nancy returned to Southern Ontario and began a second career as an Early Childhood Educator, for which she was highly esteemed. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to the Ganaraska Childcare Centre, 130 Highland Dr., Port Hope, ON L1A 2A3 would be greatly appreciated by her family. www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 18, 2020