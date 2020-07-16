1/1
nee Barber Jean Mary HOWARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Hope Street Terrace, Port Hope, surrounded by the caring and loving nurses and staff on Friday July 10th, 2020. Jean was predeceased by her late husband Wayne. Loving mother of Donna Ford (Brian Mowat), Sharon Schel (John) and Mark Howard (Penny). Proud grandmother of Jaslyne (Ian), Jennifer (Ian), Christina, Christopher, Cory (Terra) and Tyler. Great-grandmother of Jessica, Jordyn, Gwendolyn, Abigail, Grady, Cohen and Teagan. She will be missed by her brother Lionel Barber (Pembroke) and sister-in-law Marlene Harris (Late Lionel), nieces Gail and Darlene and nephews Rodney, Ronnie and Rick. At Jean's request there will be no visiting or service. A private interment in Cobourg Union Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved