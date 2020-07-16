Passed away at Hope Street Terrace, Port Hope, surrounded by the caring and loving nurses and staff on Friday July 10th, 2020. Jean was predeceased by her late husband Wayne. Loving mother of Donna Ford (Brian Mowat), Sharon Schel (John) and Mark Howard (Penny). Proud grandmother of Jaslyne (Ian), Jennifer (Ian), Christina, Christopher, Cory (Terra) and Tyler. Great-grandmother of Jessica, Jordyn, Gwendolyn, Abigail, Grady, Cohen and Teagan. She will be missed by her brother Lionel Barber (Pembroke) and sister-in-law Marlene Harris (Late Lionel), nieces Gail and Darlene and nephews Rodney, Ronnie and Rick. At Jean's request there will be no visiting or service. A private interment in Cobourg Union Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com