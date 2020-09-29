Ruby Coulson passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 at the age of 92. Ruby will be forever remembered by her beloved children: Derrick (Yvonne), Valerie (David), Dianne (JP), grandchildren: Erica, Sean, Michelle, Arleigh, Phaedra, Ronan, Ivan, Blake, Vanessa, Courtney, Britney, Chantel, Jeff, seven great grandchildren, and her brother Herbert. Ruby was predeceased by her husband Arlie in 1982, her husband Robert in 2011, her son Scott in 2012, her siblings: Al, Larry, Ruth, Lois and Harry and numerous beloved relatives. As a woman of faith, Ruby won the hearts of many through her comforting nature and contagious smile. She was a woman of many passions including, gardening, volunteering, music, and her cherished family. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her quirky sense of humour and sweet demeanour, will never be forgotten. Thank you to the amazing, loving staff at Blackadar Continuing Care. You were mom's family when we couldn't be there, you laughed with her and enjoyed her incredible humour. Thank you for all you have done. Keeping with Ruby's wishes, cremation has taken place and due to COVID restrictions, a private family gathering will be held to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Red Cross. Please sign Ruby's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca