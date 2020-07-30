Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg Ontario. Predeceased by her husband Tony Fardella; her parents Dewitt and Erma Harness; her sisters Roselyn, Helen, Joan and her brother Reid Harness. She will be missed by her niece Lisa (Harness) Raetsen and family and her nephew Earl Nixon and family. Also missed by the family of the late Norman Nixon. A private family service will be held at Orono Cemetery. Donations to the Salvation Army would be gratefully appreciated. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 30, 2020.