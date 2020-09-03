1/1
nee Howard Lillian Vera LEWIS
1939-12-20 - 2020-08-29
Peacefully with her family by her side at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Lillian Lewis was the beloved partner of Kenny McLean. She will be greatly missed by her children Dallyn (Nici), Rian (Debbie), Regan (Wayne) and the late Ronnie (survived by Kelly). Will also be greatly missed by her grandkids Josh (Ashley), Carrie (Dennis), Emily (Neno), Robert (Erika), Troy (Katelyn), Brooke (Mike), Brittany (Dillon), Katelyn (Derek) and Pharen and her great grandkids Harper, Rowan, Emerson, Camryn, Tyler, Sarah, Latrell, Callie, Holden and Baby Anderson. Dear sister of Mary, Laura and the late Elsie. Lil loved to watch the birds and wild life out her front window. She loved her cat Patches and doggy-sitting Mitzi. Lil was always up for a visit from her family and especially the company of her neighbours who after 40 plus years turned into family as well. She was always ready to watch the Leafs or the Blue Jays game and playing a game of Bingo. Private family arrangements will be held. In memory of Lil, a memorial donation may be made to the Northumberland Humane Society and would be appreciated by the family. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com


Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 3, 2020.
