Passed away peacefully on Thursday October 1, 2020 with family at her side. Mrs. Nelia Stokes of Brantford at the age of 50. She was given a year and she fought fiercely through ten. She was given a week and pulled through passed the month. She was told that she had hours and she pushed for one more day. This was the constant theme in the beautiful life of Nelia Maria Sebastiao Stokes. Whether it be her three beautiful sisters, Maria Stokes, Lucy Cruz and Linda Sebastiao, her loving and protective mother Maria Jesus Sebastiao, her loyal partner Robert Melo, her caring daughter in law Mónica Moctezuma or her devoted son Christian Stokes. Anyone that was lucky enough to know Nelia would tell you that she truly was an angelic soul. Irrevocably strong, captivating in every way, courageous, thoughtful, kind and devoted to her son until her last breath. Nelia could warm even the coldest of hearts. Words will never begin to describe the love that was felt for Nelia and the love that was given by her. We find solace in knowing that she has taken her place alongside her loving husband Johnathon Stokes, adoring father Manuel Sebastiao and affectionate brother Manuel Sebastiao II. Nelia will live on forever in our hearts and never leave our thoughts and prayers. Rest In Paradise Momma, you are an angel now. At Nelia's request cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the FERRIS FUNERAL HOME, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe (519-426-1314).If so desired, donations in Nelia's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com