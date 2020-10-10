It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Shirley Elizabeth Masson, in the Palliative Care Unit of St. Joseph's General Hospital in Elliot Lake, ON. Shirley was born in Port Hope, ON on July 19, 1944, to Vivan and Eva Silver, nee Sherman (both predeceased). Her first years were spent in the village of Haliburton, ON, they then spent a few years in Lindsay, ON and most of her adult life was spent in Port Hope, ON. She married Ken Young who predeceased her and in 1988 she married Martin T (Tim) Masson. She is survived by her uncle Robert Pearson and Aunt Sheila of Trenton and Aunt Jennifer of Lindsay. Her sister Taren of Cobourg, her brother Brian of Wainright Alberta, her brother-in-law Walter Eldon Masson of Moncton and sister-in-law, Wendy Kantor of Saint John. Her son, Dale Young of Port Hope, her son Mark Young (Jennifer) of Cobourg, her stepdaughter Shirley Ann Masson of Carlton Place, her stepdaughter Tracy Lynn Nickerson of Saint John, NB, her stepson Justin Masson (Jodi) of Lethbridge, Alberta. Her stepson Martin Timothy Masson Jr (predeceased). She is also survived by 12 grand and step-grandchildren; Kenneth of Port Hope, Karli of Lakefield, Lyndsay of Peterborough, Hannah of Cobourg, Daniel of St. George, NB, Kenielle of Chatham-Kent, ON, Katherine of Saint John, Alexander of Saint John, Michelle of Saint John, Amber Rose of Moncton , NB, Rylan of Lethbridge and Morgan of Lethbridge. Rachel predeceased her. She will be lovingly missed by many. Shirley had requested simple cremation. We would like to thank everyone who supported us through this difficult time. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Alternative Funeral Services, Elliot Lake.



