After living a full and beautiful life, Nelly was called home to be with her Lord in her 90th year on June 5, 2020. Beloved wife of 48 years of Hendrik John (1928-2000), loving mother of Marian (Case), Joanne, John. Cherished nannie (oma) of Cheryl (Candice), Jon (Jayme), Jonah, Chris, David, Steff (Kyle), and Callie. Proud great-grandmother of Sullivan (Sully), Fitz and Charlie Nell. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, a private family graveside memorial service will be held, with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date when public gatherings are considered safe. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 9, 2020.