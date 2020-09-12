1/1
Nesbitt Isabel Jean Eyman
Peacefully at home in Port Hope on Friday, September 11, 2020 in her 85th year. Isabel was a long-time volunteer in the Port Hope community, loving wife of the late Hans Eyman. Dearly loved mother of John Eyman of Port Hope, Janice (Rob Beresford) of Cobourg and Ann Irwin of Port Hope. Survived by her cherished grandchildren Jordan Beresford, Kortney Beresford, Michelle Eyman, Steven Eyman, Brooke Irwin and Tori Irwin and her two great-grandchildren James Bromley and Raeya Beauchamp. Survived by her sisters Barbara (Bob Kyle), Diane (Lynn Middleton) and her brother Robert Nesbitt (Lynda). A Celebration of Life will be held at her home at 2 Southby Place, Port Hope, on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. Regarding Covid restrictions those planning to attend please RSVP to eymani@sympatico.ca If desired, in memory of Isabel, donations may be made to the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation. www.allisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 12, 2020.
