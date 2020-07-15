Norma lost her battle with cancer surrounded by family and friends at her home on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Norma Nelson nee; Cook was predeceased by her husband Lloyd Nelson and her partner Orliffe Kemp. Beloved mother of Richard and Michael Nelson. Dear grandmother of Tiffany (Terry McGrath), Alysha Morey (Ryan Adams) and A.J. Hynes. Sister of Shirley Sheppard, Keith Cook, Sharon Knight, Marcia Knight the late Willis and Bill Cook survived by sister-in-law Kathy Cook. A private family graveside service will be held at Welcome Church Cemetery. www.allisonfuneralhome.com