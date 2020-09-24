1/1
Norma NELSON
The family of the late Norma Nelson would like to thank Dr MacIntyre, Dr Mule', the VON, and Melanie from St Elizabeth, who provided support throughout Normas battle with cancer. Norma faced every day with courage, and determination. Norma passed at home Sunday July 12th with family and close friends by her side . A special thanks to everyone who helped Norma enjoy the journey this last year and make the most of every moment. The flowers, charitable donations and cards are a tribute to her life . She will be Greatly Missed

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 24, 2020.
