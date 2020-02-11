|
Sadly passed away at home (the way she wanted it) in Roseneath, ON, on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Deeply missed beyond words by her daughter Margot Rita Tarajos and the late Terry (2013) of Roseneath, ON. Beloved wife of the late Alois Lorenz Kienle (1987) and the late John Hornsby (2009). Sister to Manfred Reichle, the late Lisel Tropper and the late George Reichle. Daughter of the late Georg Reichle and Anna (Reidl). Stepmother to Christine Hilton, Ian Hornsby, Neil Hornsby, Carol Hornsby and Julie Mavis and families. Sister-in-law and cousin to Hella Kernhof (Frankfurt), Inge Becker (Graben) and Baldwina Klaiber (Hermaringen) and their families, all of Germany. Also missed by her nieces and nephews Heidi, Cindy, Rachel, David, Sarah, Emma, Jenna, Kelly, Kim, Ashley, Marion, Reiner, Roland and their families. Peso, her furry buddy also misses grandma very much, as do all her dear friends and co-workers, especially her lunch group. Missed also by Terry's extended family. She was born in Untermeitingen, Germany married Alois in June 1951and had Margot August 1952. On December 18, 1955 at the age of 23 she and family came to Canada via Pier 21 Halifax, landing December 31, 1955, she was a proud Canadian. Lived in Scarborough and in the mid 60's moved to Roseneath where she was to the end. She was a furrier by trade and worked 18 years as a shirt presser at Golden Mile Cleaners, was a labourer for a construction company, and a factory worker at Columbus McKinnon LTD, Cobourg for ten years. At CML she met and married her second husband John Hornsby in 1997. She was a beautiful woman, a loving and caring mother, a great cook (her homemade noodle soup was the best), and a green thumb gardener. Olga you will be missed. A memorial service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 p.m., with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. A reception will follow the service. Interment will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Lung Association. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com. "I love you Margot" - "Mother I love you too" RIP
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 11, 2020