Olive "Merle" ZEALAND
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in her 101st. year. Beloved wife of the late Ross Zealand. Loving mother of David Zealand and the late Raymond Zealand. Dear grandmother of Katelyn and the late Ryan. Pre-deceased by her sister Katherine. A graveside service will be held at Cobourg Union Cemetery on Thursday November 5th, 2020. Please call the MacCoubrey Funeral Home during business hours to R.S.V.P if you are attending the graveside service (905) 372-5132. If desired donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Sick Kids. Condolence received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
