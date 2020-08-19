1/1
Patricia Mary FACINI
Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Enzo. Loving mother of Angela Facini and Tina Corbett. Proud grandmother of Brandon. Remembered by her extended family Debra and Allan Elder. A service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Heritage Cemetery of St. Peter, Cobourg at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
