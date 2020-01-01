|
|
Passed away at Maplewood Nursing Home in Brighton on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in her 85th year. Loving daughter of the late Harold and Stella Petherick. Pat is the beloved sister of; Carol Stevenson (the late Everett) and Gail Dunkley (the late Keith) and sister-in-law Joanne Petherick. She is predeceased by her siblings; Shirley Massie (Reg), Betty Wilson, John (Ruth), Raymond and David Petherick. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews; the late Jeff Massie, Janet Williams, Scott Massie, Cheryl Massie, Cindy McMurray, Penny Marshman, the late Mark Petherick, the late Steve Wilson, the late Charlene O'Brien, the late Cathy and Chris Petherick, Terry Stevenson, the late Wendy Stevenson, Sandy D'Actis, Debbie Stevenson, Jennifer Stevenson, Darcy Dunkley, David Dunkley, Dan Dunkley, Debra Dunkley, the late Stephen Petherick, Lance Petherick and Ashley Petherick and all their families. Pat will be sadly missed by all of her extended family at Maplewood. A graveside service at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery and celebration of life at Weaver - Campbellford will be held in the springtime. If desired, memorial donations to the Maplewood Nursing Home Resident Fund would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com