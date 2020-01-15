|
With deep sadness we announce the passing of Patrick William Pearse on December 31, 2019. Our beloved Dad and grandfather. Patrick was born and raised in Cobourg Ontario. He worked for Ontario Hydro until he retired, he then moved to Kimberley, B.C. 5 years ago so he could spend his remaining years surrounded by his family. Patrick left to cherish his memory his two children Jodi (Nicole) and Joanna (Erland) and his four grandchildren, Nolan, Jordynn, Jayla and Vaida. He was predeceased by his parents Gladys and Harold Pearse. There will be no services, condolences can be emailed to his daughter Joanna at [email protected] Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services. Condolences for the family can be offered at: www.mcphersonfh.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 15, 2020