Passed away at home on Friday, February 28, 2020. Paul, beloved husband of Cathy. Dear father of Tara Edwards (Grant Stahera), Connor and Ethan. Loving grandfather of Alyssa and Hunter. Brother of Anita (David Lawson). Son of the late Eileen and Charles Edwards. Brother-in-law of Kelley (Jeanette) McLeod, Dereck Babcock (Christine), Lynn McKay (Art) and Bradley McLeod. Son-in-law of Jessie Babcock (late Robert) and Joseph McLeod (Barbara). Adored by many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at the Port Hope Lions Recreation Centre, 29 Thomas Street, Port Hope on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. If desired, Memorial Contributions may be made by cheque to the SickKids Foundation. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 4, 2020