The family of Paul Gorman Brown, regretfully announce his passing at Peterborough Regional Health Center unexpectedly on May 27, 2020. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather in his 73rd year. Born on October 28, 1946 Paul was survived by the love of his life Andrea (Elliston) Brown, and daughters Kimberley Klassen, Tammy Southern, Dawn Southern, Anissa Cormier, Kera Southern and Kim Southern. Lovingly remembered by 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. Predeceased by his parents Reginald and Ivy (Gorman) Brown. Paul will be remembered for his love of odd food combinations and his loving nicknames. Cremation has taken place as per his wishes. A private family service will be held at a future date. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the PRHC ICU Unit. An extended Thank You to the NHH and PHRC for their care during this time. Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 10, 2020.