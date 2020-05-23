Paul Thomas CLEARY
In loving memory of Paul Thomas Cleary who passed away on May 13th, 2020 at the age of 73. He was the much loved husband & best friend of Marilyn Cleary (nee Cant) predeceased. Loving father of Melissa and Paul. Adoring grandfather of Raissa and Cash. Loving son of Leo and Joanne (nee McMurray) predeceased. Cherished brother of Veronica, Peter, Catherine (predeceased), David, Barbara, Michael, Gerard (predeceased) and Patrick. Will always be remembered as a perennial jokester by his many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Bart and Linda Walsh, Doug and Linda Marsh for being such special friends. Paul worked for the Bank of Montreal for 28 years, which after he spent his time celebrating and spending his time with his wife Marilyn in her final years. An avid outdoors enthusiast and volunteer. He spent much of his life giving back and being involved in his community with such organizations as Cobourg, Brockville and Ottawa Jaycees, Lancaster Volunteer Fire Dept., Scouts Canada (Sudbury District), United Way, Algonquin Lodge, and Sudbury Shrine Club. Internment and service to be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hastings, Ontario at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please support the Alzheimer Society of Ontario.

Published in Northumberland News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
