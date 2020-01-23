|
|
Peacefully at the residence surrounded by his family on Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen Isabel Huffman (nee Dakin). Loving father of Tom, Bob, Rick (Lynn) and Jacquie (Henry Verbruggen). Fondly remembered by his fourteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Yvonne (Glen Workman). Predeceased by his son Michael. Paul was a Petty Officer 1st Class Royal Canadian Navy - retired. He worked for General Motors for over twenty-two years as an Electrician. He enjoyed woodworking in his garage, coached hockey and baseball for over fifteen years and wrote the Sports Column for the Port Hope Evening Guide for many years. A Celebration of Life and Reception will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Cobourg, Ontario. Please contact a family member for further information. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the HALIBURTON COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 13523 Hwy. #118, Haliburton, Ontario (705) 457-9209. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 23, 2020