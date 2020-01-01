|
Peacefully with his family by his side at the Golden Plough Lodge on Monday, December 23, 2019 in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Sophia Davey (nee Vandenbosch). Loving father of Roslyn Santocono (Anthony) and Phil Davey (Lorrie). Dear grandfather of Leena, Ezra, Morrow, Carter, Brenna and Kara. Brother of Mike Davey and June Bovay. A celebration of Peter's life visiting will be held in the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre on Sunday, March 29, 2020 (Peter's 75th birthday) from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Golden Plough Lodge. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.